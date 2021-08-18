Nicole Wegman Ascends to New Role

Wegmans Food Markets is keeping it in the family for its store brand. The retailer has promoted Nicole Wegman, great-granddaughter of founder John Wegman, to president of the Wegmans Brand.

Wegman, who joined her family’s business in 1989, most recently served as SVP of the Wegmans Brand. She will work closely with her father, Danny Wegman, current chairman and her sister, Colleen Wegman, president and CEO.

“Our mission is to help people live healthier better lives through exceptional food,” said Danny Wegman. “The innovation we’re able to bring to life through our trusted brand enables us to deliver on that mission. Nicole is leading this effort across our company to ensure we only bring the very best to our customers.”

The Wegmans Brand includes a variety of products, including Wegmans Organic, Wegmans “Food You Feel Good About” and Wegmans EZ Meals, along with signature value family packs and items sourced from family farms near its stores.

Earlier this year, Wegmans ranked fourth on Fortune’s 2021 list of “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The retailer has earned that distinction 24 consecutive times.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.