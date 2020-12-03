NGA Names Christopher Jones SVP, Gov’t Relations & Counsel

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Christopher Jones to the position of SVP of government relations and counsel. Jones’ previous role was VP of government relations and counsel.

“Chris and his team are tremendous advocates for NGA’s members before Congress and federal agencies,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA, which represents the independent grocery sector. “Under Chris’ leadership, NGA’s advocacy efforts achieved many important wins for NGA’s members, while NGA’s Grocers PAC saw record contributions last year, providing important resources to elect the right candidates to Congress who will be champions for independent grocers. I am proud of his accomplishments during his time at NGA and look forward to working with him as we continue to achieve wins for independent grocers.”

Jones joined the trade organization in 2014 as senior manager of government affairs, overseeing a range of issues, including payments. He left NGA for Capitol Hill in 2015, working as a legislative director for a member of congress while attending law school at George Mason University. He returned to NGA in 2017 as VP of government relations and counsel, taking responsibility for the association’s legislative and regulatory efforts.