Press enter to search
Close search

NGA Names Christopher Jones SVP, Gov’t Relations & Counsel

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

NGA Names Christopher Jones SVP, Gov’t Relations & Counsel

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/12/2020
NGA Names Christopher Jones SVP, Gov’t Relations & Counsel
Christopher Jones

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Christopher Jones to the position of SVP of government relations and counsel. Jones’ previous role was VP of government relations and counsel.

“Chris and his team are tremendous advocates for NGA’s members before Congress and federal agencies,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA, which represents the independent grocery sector. “Under Chris’ leadership, NGA’s advocacy efforts achieved many important wins for NGA’s members, while NGA’s Grocers PAC saw record contributions last year, providing important resources to elect the right candidates to Congress who will be champions for independent grocers. I am proud of his accomplishments during his time at NGA and look forward to working with him as we continue to achieve wins for independent grocers.”

Jones joined the trade organization in 2014 as senior manager of government affairs, overseeing a range of issues, including payments. He left NGA for Capitol Hill in 2015, working as a legislative director for a member of congress while attending law school at George Mason University. He returned to NGA in 2017 as VP of government relations and counsel, taking responsibility for the association’s legislative and regulatory efforts.

Also Worth Reading

NGA Foundation Names Director

Maggie White promoted from manager, donor relations and development

NGA Promotions and 2020 Show

NGA Adds, Promotes Staffers

Indie trade org also releases full 2020 show program

NGA, ROFDA Not Merging After All

NGA, ROFDA Merger Falls Through

Organizations cite 'unexpected circumstances'

Ferrara Succeeding Larkin as NGA President/CEO

Former independent grocer, current org exec takes helm Sept. 1

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

National Grocers Association Christopher Jones Government Relations
Consumer & Regulatory Affairs
NGA Names Christopher Jones VP Gov’t Relations & Counsel
Independent Grocers
National Grocers Association Promotes Laura Strange to SVP