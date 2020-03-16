NGA Hires CBA's Downey as SVP, Industry Relations

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has hired Jonathan Downey as its SVP, industry relations. Downey had worked for the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) — formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association — since 2006. He was responsible for membership strategy, growth intiatives and other revenue-generating activities for the Arlington, Va.-based trade association.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jonathan to the NGA team. His years of experience working closely with CPG and supplier companies will be an asset to NGA, our members and the independent supermarket industry," said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA, also based in Arlington. "I look forward to working closely with Jonathan as we develop our associate member programs and launch the Public Policy and Industry Leadership Forum this Sept. 22-24 in Washington, D.C.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining a terrific organization that represents the independent supermarket operators that are critical to communities across the country,” said Downey. “I’m looking forward to working with Greg, the NGA team and our members to build a forum where retailers, wholesalers, CPG suppliers and solution providers can collaborate and create more value for their customers.”