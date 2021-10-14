NGA Foundation Grants Scholarships to Future Independent Grocery Leaders

The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association, has revealed the 2021 recipients of its scholarships for students planning careers in the grocery industry. The scholarships are provided by donors and affiliate groups.

“One of the NGA Foundation’s priorities is to position the independent supermarket industry as a preferred employer for college students and these scholarships will enable recipients to pursue their dreams, which will strengthen our industry for years to come,” said Maggie White, the foundation’s director. “As always, I appreciate the contributions of our members that help make this program possible. Over the last year, our industry has changed drastically, with grocers working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The landscape has changed forever, and it’s never been more important to invest in our future, establishing a workforce that will lead us to a prosperous future.”

Full-time enrolled college and post-graduate students with a minimum 2.5 GPA who plan to pursue a career in the independent grocery industry can apply for the scholarships from January until the April deadline. The scholarships are based on merit, although financial need is taken into consideration. Grants are managed by the NGA Foundation and chosen by independent committees of reviewers.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Asparagus Club ($2,000): Nathanael Bunge, Iowa State University; Dea Closson, Syracuse University; Benjamin Famiano, Western Michigan University; Katie Hogan, Arizona State University (Safeway); Katheryn Post, Iowa State University; Matthew Wyand, Western Michigan University (Hy-Vee)

Charlie Bray Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Jared Earley, Emerson College ( Eddie’s of Roland Park , Baltimore)

Della Noce Family Diversity Scholarship ($1,500): Oforiwaa Pee Agyei-Boakye

FMS Solutions Holdings Legacy ($3,000): Julia Dietz, Harford Community College; Hanna McGrath, Tarleton State University; David “Clark” Roper Jr., University of Alabama; Ashleigh Gay, Eastern Oklahoma State College

Kimberly-Clark Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Kyla Reel, Highland Community College

Mondelēz International Scholarship ($2,500): Kayla Leland, Washington State University ( Rosauers Supermarkets , Seattle)

Peter and Jody Larkin Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Alena Marovitz, Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management

Roger Collins Leadership Scholarship ($1,000): Rachel Goldstein, University of Pennsylvania

WGA Mary Macey Scholarship ($1,500): Julia Megson, Dartmouth University, Tuck School of Business; Claire Lentsch, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Bob Richardson Legacy ($1,000): Grace Vitek, University of Missouri in Columbia

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, operating more than 2,200 retail stores, including under the Safeway banner, with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee with more than 86,000 employees and 280-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states, is No. 34 on PG’s list.

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.