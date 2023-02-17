Sprouts stores are, well, sprouting up in different markets around the United States. The retailer, which raised its full-year outlook in November following a solid third quarter, is in hiring mode for locations on opposite sides of the country, and at earlier stages of rolling out other new stores.

Hiring events are taking place virtually and online in March for a new Sprouts store at 8431 Sudley Road in Manassas, Va. The store is set to open on May 12 with a planned staff of 90 full- and part-time associates.

Likewise, Sprouts is holding similar hiring events next month ahead of another opening at 43668 15th Street in Lancaster, Calif. Welcoming shoppers on April 12, the Lancaster store is aiming for 100 full- and part-time employees.

As the grocer readies those latest outposts, it’s also planning to open a site in San Jose, Calif., in the second quarter of this year and another location in Pittsburg, Calif., sometime in 2024. Next up: the unveiling of a store in Merced, Calif., on March 24.

The flurry of store openings is in line with Sprouts’ ambitious growth plans. In the company’s last earnings call, CEO Jack Sinclair noted that 16 new stores opened in fiscal 2022 and that Sprouts expects to open at least 30 new stores in fiscal 2023. “We’ve got a solid pipeline of stores well beyond the number that we need for this year,” Sinclair said. “And I know this year, we only got to 16. But ... we understand much better as we go into 2023 and 2024 than we did in going into 2022, with all the volatility that was going on in supply chain. So all other things being equal, we’re feeling good about that number of 30 stores.”

Sprouts will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on March 2.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.