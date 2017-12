Newcastle Brown Ale is Heineken USA's longtime favorite among drinkers who prefer darker, nuttier beers, and now the pride of England's northeast hits shelves with a slight makeover. Beer lovers will find Newcastle's six- and 12-packs in a bold, new easy-carry pack in yellow-gold, emblazoned with Newcastle's classic logo. In most states, Newcastle's new look six-pack goes for $7.99, while 12-packs retail for a suggested $11.99.