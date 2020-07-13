The New Sustainable Workforce

More than ever before, food retailers and CPG companies must embrace the sustainability pillars of profit, planet and people in a new way. This means that organizations can’t be sustainable without protecting the safety, health and social welfare of their most vital resource: workers. Many food retailers and CPG firms have embraced this new sustainable-workforce mindset as a way to showcase their values, measure impacts and outcomes, and increase their competitive advantage.

Today, to be impactful, any corporate sustainability framework requires a deep integration of the three “people pillars” of social justice, opportunity and education. Many employees and consumers now see social justice, which includes diversity, inclusion and racial equity, as a necessity, not just buzzwords. One company meeting this new challenge head-on is PepsiCo. The Purchase, N.Y.-based beverage giant knows that by helping its workforce not just survive, but also thrive, employees will give back to the economy, the community and the environment.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic ... the food system was under tremendous stress,” said PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta in the company’s latest sustainability report, released in June. “The past few months have been among the most challenging in recent memory. COVID-19 has profoundly transformed how we work, parent, shop, learn and socialize. It has caused unfathomable grief and taxed our social infrastructure like nothing before, laying bare longstanding inequalities and injustices.”

Laguarta noted that the company has set three “aspirations,” or goals, to transform its business for the new age of corporate social sustainability (CSS) or corporate social justice (CSJ), two topics now used interchangeably.

“We know that systemic problems require systemic solutions, and the pandemic has brought into sharp focus the larger need to address our long-term sustainability challenges,” Laguarta said. “It is clearer than ever that organizations like PepsiCo and our partners need to take bold steps to catalyze positive change and bring about a stronger, more sustainable future for us all.”

Specifically, PepsiCo has pledged a five-year, $437.5 million commitment in support of efforts to address inequality and create opportunity for Black communities and increase Black representation within the multinational company.

The CSJ era

In the post-George Floyd era, social justice, diversity and inclusion will become bigger strategic imperatives in the food retail industry. Companies won’t be able to just publish a diversity report or casual press release anymore: Employees and consumers both want their favorite retail and CPG brands to take a firm stand on social and political issues.