New Sam’s Club Campaign All About Speed

Sam’s Club has partnered with two of the world’s fastest athletes in a new campaign touting the company’s mobile-checkout scanning technology.

Retired sprinter and world’s fastest man Usain Bolt and 12-time world championship gold medalist Allyson Felix highlight the speed and ease of Scan & Go in a series of digital videos.

“Convenience matters to our members, especially during the holidays when everyone is crunched for time,” said Tony Rogers, SVP and chief member officer for Sam’s Club. “What better way to demonstrate how much time you can save shopping with Scan & Go than by partnering with two of the world’s fastest people?”

Scan & Go is proprietary technology owned by Sam’s Club. It allows its members to skip the checkout line by scanning items with their smartphones as they shop and then paying from their phones. Scan & Go is designed to make shopping faster, simpler and more convenient for members.

In addition to the digital videos, Sam’s Club will support the campaign through digital ads, social media and paid integrations.

Sam’s Club’s parent company, Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer Walmart Inc., is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.