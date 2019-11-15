Sam’s Club Taps Neighborhood Market Exec as CEO

Kathryn McLay has been named president and CEO of Walmart’s Sam’s club division, filling a position previously held by John Furner who was elevated to the role of president and CEO of Walmart U.S. in early October.

McLay becomes the second female executive to lead Sam’s Club after Rosalind Brewer held the role prior to Furner. She has led Walmart’s small format grocery group since February 2019 as EVP of Walmart U.S. Neighborhood Markets.

She joined the company in April 2015 as VP of U.S. finance and strategy and was promoted to SVP of U.S. supply chain in December 2015. Prior to Walmart, McLay spent 14 years with Australian retailer Woolworths where she held a variety of roles in strategy, finance and supply chain.

