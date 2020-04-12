New Dates Revealed for Seafood Expo North America

The 2021 Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will now be held July 11-13 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The in-person event was recently postponed from March 14-16. During the expo’s three days, seafood suppliers and buyers from the North American market will take part in business meetings, networking and educational sessions.

“While the summer is an untraditional time of year for this event, we are pleased to have been able to find new dates in 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center that will allow our seafood community to gather once again,” said Liz Plizga, group VP at Portland, Maine-based media company Diversified Communications, producer of the annual trade show. “We’ve had conversations with seafood buyers and industry professionals who have expressed the need to reconnect and are eager to meet in person in July.”

“We’ve been hosting Seafood Expo North America in Boston for four decades, and we look forward to welcoming the seafood community back to the city in July next year,” noted David Gibbons, executive director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

As planning for the event progresses, Diversified Communications said that it would continue to monitor closely the situation regarding COVID-19 and work with the convention center and appropriate authorities to ensure the health and safety of customers, attendees, vendors, employees and the local community.

“Until we meet again in Boston, we are thrilled to present our first online conference program, Seafood Expo North America, [which] will take place during the week of March 14, 2021,” added Plizga of the digital event, which will consist of live and pre-recorded educational sessions offering insights on emerging market trends and relevant industry topics. “This is a great opportunity for the industry to stay connected, informed and create conversations leading up to the conference program in July.”

The 2022 Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will take place in March 2022, the same time frame as in past years.

North America’s largest seafood exposition, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America attracts thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world. The expo is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute, and SeafoodSource is the official media.