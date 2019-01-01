Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough

Now lovers of cookie dough can safely and conveniently indulge their guilty pleasure right out of the tub with ready-to-eat Edible Cookie Dough from Nestlé Toll House. The line comes in two flavors: Chocolate Chip, inspired by the classic Nestlé Toll House Recipe and made with ingredients that home bakers combine in their mixing bowls at home, including real butter and 100 percent real chocolate, with no artificial preservatives, artificial colors or artificial flavors, and Peanut Chocolate Chip Monster, featuring peanut butter, oats and candy-coated chocolate, and containing no artificial flavors. So that the product would be safe to consume, Nestlé Toll House removed ingredients, such as eggs, that are necessary to the baking process, so baking the Edible Cookie Dough is not recommended. The refrigerated item retails for a suggested $5.49 per 15-ounce tub.