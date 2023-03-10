Nestlé Sensations Flavored Milk Additional Flavors

For those who want to satisfy their breakfast cravings anytime, anywhere, Nestlé is adding to its Sensations flavored milk line. While Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavored Milk, due in November, features the nostalgic taste of the iconic frosted breakfast food, complete with a rich and creamy dairy finish, Eggo Maple Waffle Flavored Milk, coming in January 2024, captures the classic flavor of the brand, including notes of toasty waffles, warm butter and sweet maple syrup. The suggested retail price per 14-fluid-ounce bottle of either flavor is $5.99. Frosted Flakes and Eggo are registered trademarks of Kellogg NA Co. and are used with permission. The Sensations line also comes in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Froot Loops varieties.