NCA Hires New CFO, VP of Membership & Meetings

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has brought aboard two new staff members: Steve McCroddan as CFO, and Kyle Jordan as VP of membership and meetings.

McCroddan brings more than 20 years of association experience to his latest role. He was previously CFO of both the Consumer Brands Association (formerly Grocery Manufacturers Association) and the Food Processers Association. McCroddan’s deep experience and perspective will shape NCA’s financial and organizational strategy, with a focus on financial strength to enable key initiatives and strategies in the implementation of the organization’s strategic plan, “Thrive in 2025.”

Jordan comes to NCA from the Financial Planning Association, where he was the managing director of learning and conferences. In his new position heading NCA’s membership and meetings team, he will liaise with NCA’s member companies and build on NCA’s legacy of world-class confectionery industry events.

“We’re thrilled to have Steve and Kyle on the NCA team as we work to achieve our new mission, bold vision and dynamic set of strategic objectives,” noted John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “Bringing these two new fresh perspectives to the association will ensure NCA’s financial future remains on solid footing and our member companies continue to remain enthusiastic, engaged and excited to be associated with NCA.”

