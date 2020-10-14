Pandemic Has Consumers Snacking Nonstop

Two thirds of American adults are snacking at home more, and nearly three in five are choosing better-for-you snacks and meal solutions more often than they would have prior to the pandemic.

A new survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Pharmacy in July shows that nearly half of Americans (48%) also indicated that they have been surprised to discover better-for-you snacks and meal solutions at a drugstore that they would not have expected.

“Our customers are looking for ways to stay healthy,” says Marco Leone, senior director and divisional merchandise manager of consumables at CVS Health, “We’re always evolving our food and beverage assortment to provide healthier, on-trend products. Our goal is to make it easier for our customers to be proactive on their path to better health by stocking their pantry with better-for-you food choices that support new routines and wellness needs.”

Additional key findings from the survey include:

When seeking better-for-you snacks and meal solutions for themselves or others, more than four in five American adults who purchase those items find that affordability (90%), variety of flavors/choices (89%), availability of choices that offer nutritional benefits (86%) and convenience (84%) are important.

More than half of American adults who purchase better-for-you snacks or meal solutions for themselves or others (57%) say that availability of national and/or niche brands is important when seeking those items.

More than two thirds of Americans (70%) wish it were easier to find better-for-you food options while on-the-go (e.g. running errands, on the road, or between appointments).

More than half (56%) of those who purchase better-for-you snacks/meal solutions for themselves purchase nuts/trail mixes, and a similar proportion (55%) purchase snack bars.

A majority of Americans (78%) who purchase better-for-you snacks and/or meal solutions for themselves say they are most likely to shop for them in-store.

More than half of American adults (53%) say they find themselves choosing pre-made meal solutions (i.e., heat and eat items) to make meal time easier.

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Pharmacy between July 30-Aug. 3, 2020, among 2,033 adults ages 18+, among whom 1,749 have purchased better-for-you snacks/meal solutions for themselves, and 1,693 have purchased for themselves or others. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.