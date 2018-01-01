Naughty Noah’s Instant Pho Noodle Soups

Press enter to search
Naughty Noah’s has added three varieties to its line of plant-based instant Vietnamese pho noodle soups. The new flavors – Holy Hot Pepper, Curry Masala and Don’t Be a Boar – are like their sister offerings: all-natural, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, but made with coconut oil instead of avocado oil. The grab-and-go pho noodle soups are derived from fresh, wholesome, all-natural and organic Vietnamese-inspired ingredients, with each carton containing individually wrapped and portioned rice noodles and spices. Each shelf-stable product retails for a suggested $4.99 per unit.

