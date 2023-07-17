Naturli’ Plant Butters

Vegan butter brand Naturli’ has introduced its award-winning products in H-E-B stores across Texas, marking the Danish brand’s U.S. debut. Made with cocoa butter, almond butter, coconut oil and canola oil, Naturli’s butters are 100% dairy- and palm-oil free. The brand’s Plant Butter Spread can be enjoyed on bread, while the Plant Butter Block is appropriate for baking. Both are made to taste and perform just like traditional butter. Additionally, Naturli’s vegan butters are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than traditional butter, with a lower environmental impact. A 7-ounce spread or 7-ounce block retail for a suggested $4.62.