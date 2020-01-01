Naturipe Bliss Bentos

To better connect with the snacking category’s core consumers, Naturipe has rebranded its original Snacks product line as Boost Bentos, featuring updated packaging and fresh ingredients, as well as adding a line of nutritious sweet treats, Bliss Bentos, which will be available in July. Pairing fresh-picked fruit with specialty ingredients rich in fiber and iron, the line comes in four flavor combinations: Chocolate Cheer, with blueberries, dark chocolate chunk granola clusters and dark chocolate-covered chickpeas; Vanilla Crunch,with blueberries and grapes, mini vanilla formed granola, and honey- roasted walnuts; Salty Caramelicious, with blueberries, salted caramel granola clusters and salted cashews; and Berry Lemony, with blueberries, lemon coconut granola clusters and yogurt almonds. Bliss Bentos retail for a suggested $2.99 per 3.2-ounce package.