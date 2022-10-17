Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Cream Cheese

Meat and dairy alternative company Nature’s Fynd, whose products include Fy, a nutritional fungi protein, has launched Dairy-Free Cream Cheese tubs in Original and Chive & Onion flavors. The brand’s proprietary fermentation technology, which is more resource-efficient and sustainable than traditional protein production, enables it to grow Fy Protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park, using a fraction of the water, land and energy employed by animal protein sources at scale. According to Nature’s Fynd, the refrigerated product’s taste and spreadability compare with traditional cream cheese and can be substituted in most recipes calling for it as an ingredient. An 8-ounce tub of either flavor retails for a suggested $4.99.