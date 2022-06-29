Nature’s Emporium Opening 1st Downtown Toronto Location

Canadian family-run health food market chain Nature’s Emporium has revealed that it will open its first location in downtown Toronto, with further expansion over the next few years planned in Halton Region, an area of southern Ontario. Located at 1 York Street inside Menkes’ One York development, the approximately 25,000-square-foot store is expected to open in late 2022 to early 2023 and will employ about 100 people.

“We decided to seize the opportunityto bring a unique shopping experience to Toronto’s South Core District and Harbourfront communities,” said Joe D’Addario, CEO at Newmarket, Ontario-based Nature’s Emporium. “Our new location inside Shops at One York will offer exceptional all-organic produce, healthy handcrafted meals to go, superior supplements, natural health and beauty essentials, and much more. We aim to be your ‘eat well and live better,’ one-stop market for food and health. Our team carefully selects and curates items intendedto inspire healthy choices and healthier communities — this is the Nature’s Emporium difference, and we’re beyond excited to bring it to the residents, office workers and visitors in the area.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Nature’s Emporium to downtown Toronto at the Shops at One York,” added Peter Menkes, president, commercial/industrial at Toronto-based Menkes Developments. “Nature’s Emporium has a highly tailored, unique offering in the natural supermarket and supplements category that we are certain will complement the retail offering at the complex and be a very popular amenity among its residents and office workers.”

Nature’s Emporium’s carefully curated selection of organic and natural foods and products includes organic produce; gluten-free options; dairy-free options; vegan products; plant-based products; keto-friendly items; Paleo products; nut-free essentials; soy-free foods; eco-friendly household products; locally sourced brands; fair trade products; high-quality meat and seafood products (among them wild-caught, grass-fed, antibiotic-free and hormone-free); and GMO-free options.

Supporting many initiatives aimed at inspiring people to take a preventive approach to their health and wellness, the health food retailer is also committed to working with and promoting local farmers, producers and brands. Nature’s Emporium annual Local Love: Farmers’ Edition campaign focuses on highlighting local farmers and promoting Ontario-grown organic produce and the benefits of choosing organic.

Further, to make its selection more accessible to shoppers, the grocer is growing its private label line to include a wider range of products. Over the coming months, new products under its exclusive Always Organic and Naturally True brands will roll out. Both lines already offer a wide assortment of items in the fresh, grocery and home cleaning categories.

Founded in 1993, Nature’s Emporium currently operates four locations in its home province: Newmarket, Maple, Burlington and Woodbridge.