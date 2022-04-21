Upcycled Certified Expands to Canada

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) has expanded its Upcycled Certified program to Canada after a successful launch in the U.S. market.

According to San Francisco-based nonprofit Project Drawdown, eliminating food waste is the single most effective act that people can take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The Upcycled Certified program, the world’s only certification for upcycled products, offers consumers concrete steps toward mitigating climate change.

The Canadian expansion builds on the rapid adoption of the certification in the United States. To date, the program has already certified more than 200 food, beverage, cosmetic, companion pet food, cleaning and home care products and ingredients, which are collectively projected to prevent more than 820 million pounds of food waste in the next year.

The launch of Upcycled Certified in Canada supports the country’s Food Policy, which includes “Reduce Food Waste” as “one of four significant areas within food systems ... that require action in the short and medium term.”

“We’re thrilled to see increased investment in the upcycled space from those doing business in Canada, as well as all levels of the Canadian government,” said Ben Gray, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Denver-based UFA. “We’re confident expanding the certification will further accelerate Canada’s progress towards ambitious climate goals.”

“The Canadian government’s commitment to diverting food waste has supported us through grants to create a truly innovative product and the Canadian retailer Longo’s has supported us since our launch into the marketplace,” noted Donya Litowitz, of Boynton Beach, Fla.-based ImPASTA, which she said “is proud to be one of the first brands representing the UFA Certified Mark in Canada. Canada and upcycling have been founding parts of our company story: A large portion of our squash is grown right here in Ontario.”

In other UFA news, Del Monte Foods Inc. has revealed that two more of its products — Del Monte Gut Love and Boost Me Fruit Infusions — have been Upcycled Certified. Through these two products, Del Monte is redirecting approximately 130,000 pounds of pineapple juice each year, helping to provide nutritious, affordable food while reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. The two newly Upcycled Certified products are helping the Walnut Creek, Calif.-based company progress toward its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Upcycled Certified is administered by a third-party certification body, Castle Rock, Colo.-based Where Food Comes From, which ensures that every Upcycled Certified product and ingredient meets the stringent Upcycled Certified Standard.