Nancy’s Probiotic Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt Reformulation

Family-owned and -operated Springfield Creamery, maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, is rolling out a reformulated version of the brand’s Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt next month. The updated recipe for the plant-based probiotic yogurt is creamier and richer than ever and offers 6 grams of plant protein per 6-ounce serving, in addition to billions of live probiotics. Also boasting a refreshed look, Nancy’s Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt will be available in Plain and Vanilla 24-ounce sizes retailing for a suggested $4.99 each, as well as a 5.3-ounce single-serve size with a suggested retail price of $1.99 in the following flavors: Plain, Vanilla, Blueberry, Passionfruit Banana and Nancy’s fan favorite Strawberry Hibiscus.