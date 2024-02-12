Springfield Creamery, the family-owned maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, has now launched Nancy’s Organic Butter, a cultured and creamy European-style butter. Made with slowly churned organic cultured cream and available in Sea Salted and Unsalted varieties, Nancy’s Organic Butter features a high butterfat content – 82% for Sea Salted and 83% for Unsalted – making it suitable for a wide range of culinary uses. European-style butter has a lower water content and a creamier texture, which can make baked goods more tender and flakier. The Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher product line features organic milk sourced from pasture-raised cows on family farms. As of this month, Nancy’s Organic Butter is available at retailers in the western United States at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 8-ounce two-stick carton.