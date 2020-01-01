My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has launched single-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream balls. The grab-and-go innovation offers a single 100-calorie mochi ice cream ball packaged individually for optimal quality and freshness, while ensuring food safety. This additional level of protection doesn’t contribute any additional packaging waste that could have a negative impact on the environment, however. The fully enclosed pack is also fully compliant with FDA labeling requirements. What’s more, the single-serve packaging will help reduce food waste and spoilage that can occur with loose, unpackaged mochi ice cream. Each pack is printed with a best-by date to ensure freshness and maintain the integrity of the mochi ice cream’s taste and texture. The My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream single-serve packs are now available throughout the country, offering the brand’s same scoop of premium ice cream wrapped in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough, with each bite-sized snack available in several flavors. A 1.5-ounce My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream single-serve pack retails for a suggested price range of $1.50-$2.