The latest offering from plant-based lunch meat purveyor Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli is Unreal Steak Slices, joining the brand’s Unreal Corn’d Beef and Unreal Roasted Turk’y. Created from real vegetables and protein-rich grains in the home kitchen of founder and CEO Jenny Goldfarb, a great-granddaughter of New York deli owners, after she became a vegan, and featured on “Shark Tank,” the low-fat, low-carb products offer authentic deli taste and more than 20 grams of plant-based protein, with no cholesterol or nitrates. A 5-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $5.99-$7.49. Next on the menu is a first-of-its-kind ready-to-eat sandwich line featuring Barbeque Steak, Corn’d Beef & Cheese, and Roasted Turk’y Cheese, all on soft pretzel buns and containing 21 grams of protein per sandwich.