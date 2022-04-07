Most Americans Aim to Celebrate Easter With Family and Candy

The Easter season is a major moment for the confectionary industry, totaling about $4 billion in sales in 2021, and is expected to be 5% to 7% higher in 2022. According to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, 91% of Americans plan to share their favorite confections with loved ones this Easter season, and more than 90% of Americans who make Easter baskets plan to include chocolate and candy in their baskets.

“Sharing a little bit of confectionery is a time-honored tradition this time of year and an important consideration for consumers when they purchase chocolate and candy,” said John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA.

NCA’s 2022 “State of Treating” report revealed that the type of candy included in Easter baskets varies, with 44% of Americans preferring chocolate eggs and bunnies, 20% preferring jellybeans, 18% preferring candy-coated eggs, and 15% preferring marshmallow candy. The report also showed that chocolate sales in 2021 rose 9%, nonchocolate sales rose more than 14%, and gum and mint sales rose more than 3%.

The report also highlighted the fact that in 2021, nine out of 10 consumers were interested in learning about a confectionery brand’s environmental commitments and social responsibility practices on the package label, the brand’s website or social media.

Eighty-four percent of Americans agreed that chocolate and candy are an important part of special celebrations and traditions like Easter. People in the United States enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day from confectionery items.

“Many traditions during the Easter season give Americans a chance to celebrate spring with their family, friends and loved ones – something many of us are craving after countless special moments and holidays apart,” said Downs.

The report is based on consumer studies by conducted by NCA and San Antonio-based 210 Analytics in November 2021 among a national sample of 1,525 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75.