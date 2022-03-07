NCA Sweetens Member Engagement Efforts

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has tapped Lee Anne Pirrello to serve as its VP of member value and engagement strategy. In this key position, she will oversee retention and engagement efforts and build relationships with current and prospective member companies.

She also will help facilitate organization’s educational offerings and events. NCA is hosting a state-of-the-industry conference from March 13 to 15 for member companies and qualified retailers, and is preparing for the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo slated for May 24-26 in at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Most recently, Pirrello served as VP of membership at the American Medical Informatics Association. Her related experience includes roles at the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, among other positions.

“Our member companies are at the center of everything NCA does, from our advocacy efforts in Washington to our work with consumers to ensure candy is enjoyed as a part of a happy, balanced lifestyle,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “Lee Anne will continue to build these important relationships and deliver on NCA’s value proposition to our member companies, engaging with all of our stakeholders to deliver lasting value for our member companies.”