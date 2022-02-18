Bazooka Promotes Sales Exec

Bazooka Candy Brands has promoted Chris Lomino to SVP of sales for the Americas and customer marketing. In his new role, he will work to enhance the company’s customer partnerships, lead initiatives to drive value for the company, retailers and distributors and continue to guide and develop Bazooka’s sales team.

Lomino has worked for Bazooka for eight years, helping build brands that include the signature Bazooka bubblegum along with Ring Pop, Push Pop, Baby Bottle Pop, Juicy Drop Pop and Match-Ems products. “I have been able to work with a blue-chip team to develop and implement innovative strategies to drive our business forward. I’m looking forward to continuing to build on that momentum in this new role,” he remarked.

According to company President Tony Jacobs, the move will help Bazooka continue on its path of innovation and expansion. “Chris has been a key member of the Bazooka Candy Brands leadership team, and has been instrumental to the strategic thinking and initiatives that have driven organizational growth over the past eight years. He has also led the team's approach to the seasonal business while aggressively executing the innovation agenda at a retail level,” he said.

The New York City-based Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc., which was acquired by private equity group Madison Dearborn Partners and by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner in 2007. In January 2022, parent company Topps was sold to Fanatics.