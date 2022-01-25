Changes at the Top for Constellation Brands’ Beer Division

There’s a new head on the beer business at Constellation Brands. The beverage alcohol company has named Jim Sabia as president of its beer division, replacing EVP and president Paul Hetterich as he moves into a chairman role.

Sabia, who joined Constellation in 2007 and who most recently served as an EVP and managing director of the beer division for nearly a year, was promoted to lead all U.S. functions related to the organization's beer business. Previously, he was chief marketing officer for the beer division and EVP and CMO for the company’s full beer, wine and spirits group.

In his new role as chair of the division, Hetterich will continue to helm the company’s beer operations in Mexico. Among other responsibilities, he will oversee ongoing capital projects to ensure that Constellation’s production capacity keeps pace with demand.

"I am incredibly proud of what our beer business has achieved over the last several years and I’m confident that together with Jim’s leadership we will continue to guide the strength of our business and the entire beer leadership team though our next phase of growth,” Hetterich remarked.

Constellation Brands’ president and CEO Bill Newlands said the transition will help the company continue to build on its success in a pivotal category. “Constellation’s beer business has driven unparalleled growth in the industry, and we have bold ambitions to continue to deliver more well into the future,” he said. “A driving force behind this success has been the quality and strength of our overall team, and our strength and continuity of leadership. I look forward to both Jim’s and Paul’s continued partnership with our executive management committee to deliver on our longer-term goals.”