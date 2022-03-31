SNAC Int’l Makes Board Changes

There’s a new snack mix at SNAC International. The Arlington, Va.-based trade association for the snack industry elected several new board members and directors during its recent annual business meeting in Arizona.

For the 2022-2023 period, SNAC officers include the following industry professionals:

Chairman: Mike Harper, CFO and VP, finance for Rudolph Foods.

1 st Vice Chair: Greg Pearson, CEO of Pretzels Inc./The Hershey Co.

2 nd Vice Chair: Justin Spannuth, VP and COO, Unique Snacks.

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, general counsel for PepsiCo Foods N.A.

Past Chair: Fritz Kohmann, CFO at Shearer’s Foods.

Past Chair: Dan Sifer, SVP of supply chain/contract manufacturing, Herr Foods.

Associate Executive Council President: Lisa Stern, SVP of sales and marketing, LifeSpice.

The new SNAC directors for this year and next year include:

Mike Cantore, VP of sales, Carolina Ingredients.

Joan Cetera, VP of communications, PepsiCo Foods N.A.

Mark Costello, VP of sales and marketing, Better Made Snacks.

Spencer Fivelson, VP and general manager, snacks at Conagra Brands.

Clifton Hilario, COO and CFO for Hippeas.

Cindy Kuester, VP of sales at Snak King.

Dan Morgan, CEO of G&S Foods.

Milton Mattus, CEO of Wise Snacks.

Ryo Tsutsumi, CEO of Calbee America.

SNAC International’s recently-named president and CEO, Christine Cochran, was also elected as an ex-officio member of the SNAC board, in accordance with the organization’s by-laws.

“We look forward to working with SNAC’s new chairman Mike Harper and the entire leadership in the coming year to continue providing benefits to members across our three pillars of education, advocacy and networking,” said Cochran. “The incoming class of officers and directors represents a diverse cross section of our category and is well-positioned to ensure our member companies receive maximum value from their membership.”