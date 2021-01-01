Aiming to simplify the way Americans snack, MOR snacks has launched a line of flavor-packed combinations of healthful ingredients: dried cheese, freeze-dried fruit, and nuts. The sugar- and preservative-free alternatives to trail mixes and bars are Vineyard, consisting of almond, apple, cheddar, grape and walnut; Tundra, featuring almond, cheddar, jack, pecan and walnut; and Fjord, offering apple, gouda and walnut. Products range in size from 1.1 ounces to 1.6 ounces, and retail for a suggested range of $2.75-$3.