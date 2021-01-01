Press enter to search
Close search

MOR Snacks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

MOR Snacks

MOR Snacks

Aiming to simplify the way Americans snack, MOR snacks has launched a line of flavor-packed combinations of healthful ingredients: dried cheese, freeze-dried fruit, and nuts. The sugar- and preservative-free alternatives to trail mixes and bars are Vineyard, consisting of almond, apple, cheddar, grape and walnut; Tundra, featuring almond, cheddar, jack, pecan and walnut; and Fjord, offering apple, gouda and walnut. Products range in size from 1.1 ounces to 1.6 ounces, and retail for a suggested range of $2.75-$3.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Just Egg Sous Vide Bites

Just Egg Sous Vide Bites
That’s Tasty Living Potted Herbs

That’s Tasty Living Potted Herbs