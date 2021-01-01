In time for spring, America’s No. 1 goat cheese brand, Saputo Cheese USA’s Montchevre, has capitalized on the ongoing “sweet heat” culinary food trend with the launch of Jalapeño Honey. Offering a hot and spicy kick with a balancing hint of sweetness, the specialty cheese brand’s latest flavor is complemented by the fresh, creamy tang of goat cheese, made from Montchevre’s fresh milk supply. The brand suggests such applications as crumbling the cheese on top of roasted veggies (pictured) or blending it into a whipped basil dip. A 4-ounce log of Montchevre Jalapeño Honey Goat Cheese retails for a suggested $4.99.