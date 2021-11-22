Mondofora Launches Local Marketplace

Mondofora, a retail startup that aims to level the playing field between brick and mortar and e-commerce by aggregating local retailers into a single shoppable marketplace, has officially launched. According to the tech-enabled retail platform, it’s the first to connect physical retailers with local customers within a 20-mile radius to combine e-commerce technology with in-person shopping.

“Everyone wants the power of online and the service and experience of brick and mortar,” said Mondofora founder and COO Dion Kenney, an experienced software engineer. “At Mondofora, we bring them together to deliver a better customer experience, while democratizing retail technology for the everyday shop owner.”

With the Westborough, Mass.-based company’s low-cost yet advanced technology, local stores can offer more features than most e-commerce sites, allowing even the smallest brick-and-mortar businesses, including food retailers, to compete with major players. Mondofora not only connects local retailers with customers via geolocation, but also provides chat functionalities, real-time inventory updates, and a wide range of fulfillment options beyond just UPS and FedEx, including BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store), BOPAC (buy online, pick up curbside), local couriers, and pay with “just walk out” technology. Created for non-tech-savvy shop owners, Mondofora enables retailers to create and set up accounts in as little time as an hour.

The company is currently working with local communities in Massachusetts to develop internet-based solutions for hundreds of businesses affected by the pandemic. Mondofora is also developing a roadmap to help the state achieve its goal of revitalizing downtown business areas. For the rest of the year, the company is waiving its fees to help local businesses take advantage of this shopping season.