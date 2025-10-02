Mom’s Best Cereals, from Post Consumer Brands, is offering more choices for family breakfasts with two flavors: Jungle Berry Crunch and Fruity Rings. Aimed at pleasing kids’ taste buds while simplifying morning meals for moms and dads, the brand’s latest cereals are made without artificial flavors or certified synthetic colors. Both Jungle Berry Crunch (13 ounces) and Fruit Rings (12.2 ounces) feature honest-to-goodness ingredients at an affordable suggested retail price of $3.99 per box of either variety at Kroger.