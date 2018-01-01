Modern Table Protein-Rich Pastas

Modern Table has introduced three shelf-stable pasta products: Spirals Pasta, White Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Sharp Cheddar Mac & Cheese. Spirals, the newest addition to the lineup, deliver 21 grams of complete protein and a traditional pasta texture made possible through a blend of lentils, rice and peas. The new pasta shape also delivers all nine essential amino acids for long-lasting energy, good digestion and improved muscle health. The GMO-free, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and nut-free pasta sells for $3.49 per 8-ounce box. The two new Mac & Cheese varieties deliver gooey, cheesy mouthfuls of deliciousness one expects from mac-and-cheese, with the added benefits of wholesome, complete protein ingredients for those seeking better-for-you products – 16 grams of protein per serving. They retail for $2.49 to $2.99 per 6.5-ounce box.