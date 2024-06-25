 Skip to main content

Miyoko’s Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters

Dairy-free brand adds savory and sweet flavors to line
Miyoko's Oat Milk Butter Garlic Parm Main Image

Dairy-free cheese and butter brand Miyoko’s Creamery has added two flavors to its oat milk butter line: Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar, underscoring Miyoko’s commitment to creating high-quality nut-free alternatives to traditional dairy products with  bold tastes and textures. Like all of the B Corp-certified brand’s products, these two flavors were created from simple ingredients, using time-honored techniques and traditional creamery methods. With a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 6-ounce tub of either flavor at Whole Foods Market, the savory and sweet oat milk butters can enhance a wide range of foods. These latest flavors are an extension of Miyoko’s 12-ounce oat milk butter, which features a base of organic cultured oat milk and will soon roll out at Kroger.

Other Popular Products

Miyoko’s Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters

Miyoko's Oat Milk Butter Cinnamon Brown Sugar Teaser

Clio Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt

Clio Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Teaser

Carando Premium All-Natural Dry Sausage

Carando Dry Sausage Teaser

For More Details

$4.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds