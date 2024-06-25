Miyoko’s Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters

Dairy-free cheese and butter brand Miyoko’s Creamery has added two flavors to its oat milk butter line: Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar, underscoring Miyoko’s commitment to creating high-quality nut-free alternatives to traditional dairy products with bold tastes and textures. Like all of the B Corp-certified brand’s products, these two flavors were created from simple ingredients, using time-honored techniques and traditional creamery methods. With a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 6-ounce tub of either flavor at Whole Foods Market, the savory and sweet oat milk butters can enhance a wide range of foods. These latest flavors are an extension of Miyoko’s 12-ounce oat milk butter, which features a base of organic cultured oat milk and will soon roll out at Kroger.