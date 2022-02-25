Misfits Market Expands Across Lower 48

E-grocer Misfits Market is now officially available in all of the lower 48 states with its expansion into Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. The brand’s comprehensive rollout to these four states encompasses nearly all ZIP codes in urban centers, suburbs and rural areas.

Having started out in 2018 as a mystery box of organic produce hand-delivered by rented pickup trucks and ride-shares in Philadelphia, Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market is now a nationwide grocery retailer offering access to organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday pantry staples, and newly launched dairy, bakery and wine categories, at up to 40% off traditional grocery store prices. Additionally, the company has raised more than $525 million in funding. This latest expansion brings Misfits Market closer to its goal of eliminating food deserts and helping end food inequality in America by 2025.

“Three years ago, Misfits Market started with a vision to address inequity and provide everyone, regardless of where they live, access to quality food delivered in an affordable way,” said Misfits Market CEO and founder Abhi Ramesh. “With prices for groceries at an all time-high, we’re thrilled to fulfill this vision by launching Misfits Market in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, bringing food access and incredible value to shoppers from coast to coast.”

Since Misfits Market’s founding, the company has sent out more than 11 million orders and rescued more than 228 million pounds of food. According to the e-grocer, rescuing food not only has a positive impact on the environment, but Misfits Market’s food value supply chain also drove nearly $90 million in additional “rescue revenue” to farmers and suppliers in 2021 alone. The company detailed many of its achievements related to affordability, accessibility and sustainability in its recently released first annual report.

Customers create an account to begin receiving weekly deliveries. Misfits Market starts off their carts with its bestselling groceries, but then shoppers can choose from any of the 500-plus items it carries. Once ordered, their groceries are delivered right to their doors, with no hidden service or membership fees or tips required.