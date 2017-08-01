Minverva Flavored Butters

Minerva Dairy, America's oldest family-owned cheese and butter dairy, has launched a line of flavor-infused butters. The line features Minerva Dairy’s flagship Amish Roll Butter, with an added twist: Four new varieties -- Maplewood Smoked, Garlic Herb, Maple Syrup and, just in time for fall, Pumpkin Spice -- are now available. Made from 84 percent milk fat from local, pasture-raised cows, each hand-wrapped 8-ounce roll butter package is available nationwide for an SRP of $6.99.