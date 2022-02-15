Milk-Bone Dog Treats

Iconic dog treat brand Milk-Bone has unveiled a suite of crunchy treats and chewable goodies for 2022. Two biscuit varieties – Stacked and Stuffed – are now part of the brand’s lineup, along with two Chews types, Flavor Twists and Flavor Braids. Stacked provides a sandwich-like biscuit with Molasses and Peanut Butter Flavor naturally and artificially flavored creme filling in the center, and is made with no artificial preservatives, colors or fillers. Stuffed consists of a crunchy biscuit outside with a soft and chewy bacon and beef filling on the inside, and contains no artificial flavors, beef by-product meals or fillers. Both biscuit varieties come in two sizes, 10 ounces retailing for a suggested $3.79, and 30 ounces for a suggested $9.79. Available in a range of flavors, Flavor Braids and Flavor Twists are 100% rawhide- and plastic-free with no artificial flavors. Flavor Twists Chews come in two sizes, a small 20-count package for a suggested $5.49 and a value 70-count package for a suggested $15.99, while Flavor Braids also come in two treat sizes, a small five-count package for a suggested $5.49 and a medium/large four-count package for a suggested $9.89. Milk-Bone is a brand of the J.M. Smucker Co.