Milk Bar Crunchies and Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough

Famed dessert company Milk Bar has launched two additional cookie types in grocery stores: bite-sized crunchy cookies (Crunchies) and ready-to-bake cookie dough. Crunchies are poppable, flavor-packed cookies made crispy and airy from the inclusion of puffed-rice cereal – a nod to the brand’s signature use of cereal, starting with founder Christina Tosi’s creation of Cereal Milk Soft Serve. Ready-to-bake cookie dough is a limited-time offering in partnership with General Mills that encourages people to create their own cookies. The dough bakes golden brown on the outside while remaining gooey on the inside. Tosi recommends putting two dough pieces on top of each other for a Milk Bar bakery-sized indulgence. Retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 4.5-ounce bag, Crunchies come in four flavors – Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Toast, Pretzel-y Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Butter Crunch – while the ready-to-bake cookie dough is available in two varieties, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Fruity Cereal, each retailing for $5.49 per 12-cookie package. Milk Bar entered into the grocery category in 2020 and, in just three years, is available in 10,000-plus grocery stores. Its most recent product to debut in the channel before now was Milk Bar Batter Bites. Cookie expansion continues to dominate Milk Bar’s innovation pipeline for 2024 and beyond, from sandwich cookies to cookie-inspired snack cakes and more. Additionally, ice cream pints, many of which are inspired by Milk Bar cookie flavors, will continue to complement the brand’s cookie offerings.