Milk Bar Batter Bites

Milk Bar, the dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi, has introduced its first frozen novelty at grocery: ready-to-eat, melt-in-the-mouth Batter Bites. Developed at Milk Bar’s R&D test kitchen in Brooklyn, N.Y. and inspired by Tosi’s love of sampling cake batter, the brand’s fourth grocery product line is available in Gooey Butter Cake, a vanilla cake batter with buttery caramel pieces; Marshmallow Brownie, a decadent brownie batter with marshmallow fudge pieces; and Peanut Butter Pretzel, peanut butter cookie dough with crunchy pretzel pieces. A 6.5-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99. Known for its innovative twists on familiar flavors at their bakeries and online, Milk Bar entered the grocery category in 2020 and is now in more than 10,000 supermarkets with such products as soft-baked cookies, signature cake truffle-inspired Truffle Crumb Cakes, and pints of ice cream.