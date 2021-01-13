Milam’s Markets Opening 6th Location

Family-owned and -operated grocer Milam’s Markets will open its sixth location in 2022, at US-1 and Douglas Road at the Link at Douglas mixed-use development in Miami.

The new 25,000-square-foot store will occupy prime ground-floor retail space at Cascade at Link at Douglas, a 36-story multifamily tower with 421 rental apartments. The real estate development will transform 7 acres adjacent to Miami-Dade County’s Douglas Road Metrorail Station into a mixed-use transit hub with residential, retail and commercial components. Construction is currently underway, with completion expected in summer 2022.

“Our new store will provide a shopping experience similar to our other stores,” said Kristie Milam, CMO and director of real estate at Miami Springs, Florida-based Milam’s Markets, which has operated in Miami-Dade County since 1984. “Not only will we be able to better serve those living on the west side of US-1 — trust us, we know how hard it can be to cross that intersection sometimes — but we will also be joining the ‘Urban Evolution’ and Metrorail redevelopment with our store having immediate access to the Douglas Metrorail Station.”

Added Milam: “We look forward to blending the Milam’s culture and décor with an evolving modern community, and we are excited to meet the future residents of Link at Douglas. They will be an extension of our family, and we hope our store will be an extension of their home.”

Link at Douglas is being developed by a joint venture between Miami-based real estate developers 13th Floor Investments and Adler Group, in partnership with global investment manager Barings. In a collaboration with Miami-Dade County, the developers entered into a ground lease for publicly owned land that will enable privately funded transit and infrastructure upgrades at a key connection point within the county’s transit system.