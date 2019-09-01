Grocerant Concept to Open Within Luxury Miami Building

A grocerant concept known as My Deli Market will make its debut within the upscale Panorama Tower mixed-use building in the Brickell district of downtown Miami, according to the project’s developer, Florida East Coast Realty LLC (FECR).

"Driven by Millennial customers, grocerant encompasses elements from cafés, delis and grocery stores to support the revolution of urban living," FECR noted.

Expected to open to the public in June 2019 as part of the building's 75,000-square-foot retail space, My Deli Market will offer a range of local and regional fresh produce, meats, bakery, supplementary grocery options and homemade fare prepared daily by a dedicated culinary team. It will also provide exclusive room-service deliveries to Panorama’s tenants.

"Consumers are looking for freshly prepared, casual food that is made to order, but they also want to experiment with new food options," said Anselmo Endlich, founder of My Deli Market, a Brazilian entrepreneur who relocated to Miami after establishing the largest online wine retailer in Latin America. "We want our customers to find the unusual, the unexpected and the surprising at My Deli Market. Pioneers like FECR envisioned vertical cities decades ago. The future has arrived, and we are lucky to be a part of it at Panorama Tower."

The concept leverages data analysis to identify the needs of shoppers so as to enhance their experience. A curation service takes into account customers of different nationalities and regions, with an in-depth understanding of Miami’s diversity.

"We’ve seen these grocery, deli and café concepts pop up across major urban cities, and now we’re helping to bring them to Brickell," said Jerome Hollo, EVP of Miami-based FECR. "With the number of young professionals in Brickell, we see the demand for this type of sophisticated grocery store/eatery combination. Our goal with Panorama Tower always has been to deliver tenants everything that they need right outside their doors, as well as to create a greater sense of community within the neighborhood. Partnering with My Deli Market helps bring this full circle."

Rising 868 feet over the Miami skyline, Panorama Tower is the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. The 85-story development comprises more than 821 luxury rental apartments, and the building is more than 50 percent leased.