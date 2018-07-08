The ‘Culinarization’ of Supermarket Business

A sea change is occurring as to how food retail will challenge its competitive advantage and remain relevant in an era when retail strategy in general is moving away from legacy business models. The telltale signs of change were presaged last year when Amazon shocked the food retail world by acquiring premium-positioned Whole Foods Market.

In June 2017, Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said this about the Amazon-Whole Foods acquisition: “This is an earthquake rattling through the grocery sector as well as the retail world. We can only imagine the technological innovation that Amazon will bring to the purchasing experience for the consumer.”

Whether you think the Whole Foods deal was as monumental as many in the media have characterized it, what remains true is the unstoppable march toward omnichannel shopping behaviors, and the downstream impact that will have on food retail strategy.

This event, like the shift of shopping patterns to perimeter departments selling fresh, real food ingredients, signals a bellwether change in the future of grocery. It’s likely that ecommerce will continue to disintermediate center store packaged product sales as consumers lean into the convenience of ordering online or through AI and voice-enabled devices.

The legacy store model of selling boxes, cans and bags off shelves at velocity is giving way to a reconfiguration of what optimal retail strategy looks like, into a brave new retail world where success increasingly depends on putting consumer insight at the center of business planning.

‘Culinarization’ of Food Retail

As ecommerce siphons off more center store packaged product sales, how does food retail maximize its relevance and value as a preferred shopping destination? The answer to this question lies in a fundamental understanding of the consumer’s relationship with food. It’s an important and emotional category for people, one that marries desire for health and wellness with hedonic interests in taste satisfaction and enjoyment.

For retailers, this condition foretells the increased importance of fresh food, deli operations and menus, prepared food solutions, meal kits, grocerant businesses, and in-store culinary events.

The continued escalation of premium food-brand sales and category growth provides evidence that food experience matters, assuming it matches and reflects the symbols of modern food culture preferences, which include:

Fresh, regional and locally sourced ingredients

Healthier, cleaner ingredient statements and menus

Chef-inspired cooking techniques

Globally influenced flavor and taste experiences

Higher quality, “from scratch or near-scratch” choices

The goal of securing continued relevance and competitive advantage at food retail requires an emphasis on uniqueness and differentiation in store design, merchandising and shopping experience. In many respects, sound strategy requires that management have a strong, personal appreciation for what the consumer is looking for these days: menu and meal solutions.

If consumers increasingly shop for meals and menus, how does the supermarket become a destination for food experiences, rather than just a 50,000-square-foot maze of aisles, shelving and cases?