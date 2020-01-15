Asian Grocer iFresh Re-energizes Expansion With New Store

Asian-American supermarket chain and online grocer iFresh is opening its first location in North Miami, Fla., on Feb. 7, the company's 10th store along the East Coast. The 30,000-square-foot store has been under construction for almost four years.

"This is by far the largest investment in one supermarket that we have made, with over US $8 million invested in total," said Long Deng, CEO and chairman of iFresh. "We are committed to creating a multipurpose destination to elevate the shopping experience for our customers where shopping, dining and leisure will be provided, with an array of quality choices.”

The grocer said that the new location is in a metro area with a large Asian demographic, and, although North Miami is home to Aldi, Publix and Walmart locations, iFresh appears to be the only large supermarket in the area appealing to this demographic. Shoppers can expect seven food vendors alongside a diverse selection of specialty Asian foods, snacks, beverages and household goods.

iFresh plans to lease portions of its commercial space adjacent to the supermarket to local businesses. Agreements with a spa, a Chinese tea store and a liquor store have already been made.

In 2018, iFresh revealed that it would close or sell underperforming stores and renovate its remaining locations as part of a strategic initiative to enhance its shopping experience. Now, however, it appears as though the grocer is back on the expansion path, with plans to open stores in Glen Cove, N.Y, and Milford, Conn., soon.

Long Island City, N.Y.-based iFresh currently operates nine retail supermarkets along the U.S. eastern seaboard and two in-house wholesale businesses. New York Mart North Miami Inc. is a 100% owned subsidiary of iFresh.