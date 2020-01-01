Mikey’s Savory Pockets

Mikey’s, a pioneer in gluten- and dairy-free handheld meals and snacks, has added two savory flavors to its Pockets line: Buffalo-Style Chicken and Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar. Reminiscent of the flavor of takeout pizza, Buffalo-Style Chicken features antibiotic-free chicken, spicy hot sauce and plant-based mozzarella cheese wrapped in a crispy grain-free crust, while Cauliflower & Broccoli, consisting of a crispy grain-free crust stuffed with real cauliflower and broccoli florets and plant-based cheddar cheese, is inspired by the flavor of comfort-food staple cauliflower, broccoli and cheese soup. Both varieties are made from ingredients certified gluten-, grain-, soy-, milk- and lactose-free, and Paleo. Created by classically trained chef Michael Tierney, these two latest additions join the line’s Pepperoni Pizza and Cheese, Egg & Cheese, and Egg, Ham & Cheese varieties to offer a range of meal and snacking options. All Mikey’s Pockets use recognizable ingredients and are free from six of the top allergens. The frozen items come in 8-ounce 2-packs at a suggested retail price of $5.99 each.