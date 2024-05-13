Mighty Yum Munchables Lunch Kits

Plant-based lunch kit line Mighty Yum has reformulated its already wholesome recipes with what the brand characterizes as even better-for-you ingredients. Two of the dad-created line’s three kid-friendly varieties, Turkey and Cheese and Ham and Cheese, are now soy- and gluten-free. The reformulated plant-based ham and turkey previously employed a soy and gluten base, but is now made instead with such vegetables as parsnips, chickpeas, sweet potatoes and tomato puree. Mighty Yum also had its products tested by the independent laboratory Merieux NutriSciences, which has certified them to be free of several unhealthy additives, including lead and cadmium. The line’s third variety, Pepperoni Pizza, is 100% kosher, and all three kits are dairy- and nut-free and non-GMO. A 2.4 kit of Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese retails for a suggested $4.99, as does the 4.9-ounce Pepperoni Pizza Kit. To thank its loyal fans, Mighty Yum is offering exclusive cash-back savings and discounts for those who buy the kits in retail stores or sign up for subscription delivery.