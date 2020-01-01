Metallamine™ Display Pans for Cold Fresh Items

Metallamine™ Display Pans provide a simple and clean way to display fresh food items in the deli section at a fraction of the cost of stainless steel display pans.



Innovative, cutting-edge design gives this line of display pans the appearance of stainless steel with the lightness and durability of melamine. They provide an effective and affordable solution for cold deli and prepared food cases when stainless steel is not the desired option. The integrated rubber feet keep pans secure in the case while the sleek design allows pans to nest together for easy and convenient storage.



Note: For use in cold cases ONLY. Do not use in hot cases.