Meijer Unveils New Collection During Women’s History Month

It’s officially Women’s History Month and Meijer Inc. is celebrating the occasion by rolling out a collection from three Midwestern women artists. The pieces, which include paintings and digital art printed on stationery, gift bags, canvas tote bags, key rings, kitchen towels and decorative boxes, were created by Abeer Abo-Shihata, Judy Mintze and Misty Russian.

Available at all Meijer superstores through April 1, the items reflect the artists’ unique talent and point of view. Hilliard, Ohio-based Abo-Shihata, for example, uses a “semi-abstract” style to allow viewers to interpret the piece in their own way. Mintze, of Fishers Ind., features a hat as a key element of her piece's composition to symbolize the many roles and responsibilities women carry throughout their lives. Eaton Rapids, Mich.-based Russian is inspired by nature and flowers in particular.

[Read more: "Meijer, Kellogg Join Forces to Support Young Farmers"]

The works of the trio were chosen from hundreds of submissions sent to Meijer when the retailer announced a call for culturally inspired art in 2021. Meijer team members were able to vote on the wining pieces.

"As women, we each have our own unique experiences that shape us," said Carla Hendon, director of supplier diversity and indirect procurement at Meijer. "While each piece reflects its artist's celebration of her womanhood, we know this collection will speak to women at large as the pieces celebrate the depth and multi-dimensionality of a woman's sense of self."

Recognizing that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women, Meijer is donating 5% of sales from this collection to the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign in the artists’ respective states.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.