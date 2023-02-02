Meijer Marks Black History Month With Special Product Collection

In a show of support for Black Midwestern artists, Meijer Inc. has rolled out a line of products featuring the art of Dana Powell-Smith, Melina Brann and Shaunt'e Lewis. The retailer will donate 5% of sales from the collection to Urban League affiliates in Indiana and Michigan.

The products, which include decorative pillows, stationery, gift bags, canvas tote bags, key rings, kitchen towels and throw blankets, will be available through Feb. 26 as part of Meijer’s Black History Month celebration. According to the retailer, its merchants selected three art pieces from hundreds of submissions as part of an ongoing effort to support underrepresented communities and ensure every customer sees themselves reflected on its shelves.

"What I love most about the art we're highlighting is that while all three artists took inspiration from the same prompt of Black History Month, they each approached it from a totally different viewpoint with their own unique style," said Carla Hendon, director of supplier diversity and indirect procurement at Meijer. "It highlights the diversity we have within the Black community."