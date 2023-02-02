Meijer Marks Black History Month With Special Product Collection

Indianapolis artist Shaunt'e Lewis began pursuing her art full-time in 2021, and has seen significant success in her community, painting a car live at the Indy 500 and having art featured in the New York Times.
"It means quite a bit to me to know that this early on in my career, people believe in me enough to give me the opportunity to showcase my work in a major store like Meijer and that Meijer supports artists and local communities," Lewis said. "It's important for stores like Meijer to represent Black artists and all types of artists because we don't always get to see ourselves in spaces like this.”
Meijer plans to unveil five local artist collections this year, with others representing art for Women's History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. The Black History Month artist collection is available in stores and online.
