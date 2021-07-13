Meijer Recognized for Disability Inclusion

As Meijer works to continually foster a culture of dignity and respect, the retailer has been honored for its efforts in disability inclusion. The 2021 Disability Index, a joint initiative of Alexandria, Va.-based Disability:IN and the Washington, D.C.-based American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), named the Midwest retailer as a top place to work for disability inclusion.

This is the fifth year that Meijer has received the distinction, which is based on key performance indicators spanning coverall company culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. Among other initiatives, Meijer has an active internal Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group whose members continually drive innovation to reach goals in disability inclusion and equality. Last year, for instance, the group led Meijer to improve the accessibility of the retailer’s shopping carts and to provide blind and low-vision customers free access to a live visual support app in all of its stores.

Recent circumstances affecting the retail industry, including the pandemic, the growing priority of diversity and inclusion, and ongoing labor challenges, have underscored the importance of belonging across the workforce.

“The events of the last year highlighted gaps workplaces face in supporting members of marginalized communities," said Timothy Williams, VP of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. "We continue to learn how to better support our team members with disabilities every day and appreciate seeing those efforts recognized again this year."

Other retailers that received index scores of 100% on this year’s list include CVS, Kroger, Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.